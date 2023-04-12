Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

