Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

