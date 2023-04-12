Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.