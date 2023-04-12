Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,615 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

