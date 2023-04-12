Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 936 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Summit Materials worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 141.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

