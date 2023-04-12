KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

