Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 780,536 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 238,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Khiron Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

Featured Articles

