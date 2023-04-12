Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Up 8.4%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20,590% from the average session volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.
About Keppel REIT
Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.
