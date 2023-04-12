Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Up 8.4%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20,590% from the average session volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Keppel REIT Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

About Keppel REIT

(Get Rating)

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.