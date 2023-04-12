Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kenmare Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 488 ($6.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 474.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 444.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 370.80 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 533 ($6.60). The company has a market cap of £462.77 million, a P/E ratio of 285.59, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 760 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Further Reading

