JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 12,853 shares.The stock last traded at $96.24 and had previously closed at $96.41.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96. The company has a market cap of $501.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 128.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $570,000.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

