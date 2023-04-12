Joystick (JOY) Price Hits $0.0486

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and $37,867.05 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00028847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,908.93 or 1.00040306 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04503521 USD and is down -9.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,693.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

