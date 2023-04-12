Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 559,027 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 395,405 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $10.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 1,896.02% and a negative return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $54,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,766.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 16,150.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 252,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 251,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

