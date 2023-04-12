Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 2,614 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 223.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,191,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,252 shares of company stock valued at $45,560,322 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.74. 163,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,009. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

