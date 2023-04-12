Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 155,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 25,214 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of SBR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,375. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.