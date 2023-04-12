Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 134.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $363.93. 307,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.