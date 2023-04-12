Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,928,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GPI stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.31. 59,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,564. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $242.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.63.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $10.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $0.35. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 36.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

