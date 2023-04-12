Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCOR remained flat at $46.33 on Wednesday. 3,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,121. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.