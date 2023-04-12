Islay Capital Management LLC Has $27,000 Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 514,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,263. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

