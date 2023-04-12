Islay Capital Management LLC Has $26,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. The company had a trading volume of 320,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,034. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

