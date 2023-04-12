Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 2,560 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,604,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. 335,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.