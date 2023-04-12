Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 2,128 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 9.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 51,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,202. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

