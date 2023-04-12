Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 801 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,562,000 after purchasing an additional 355,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $102,959,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DINO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. 976,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,143. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

