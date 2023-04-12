iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $64.15. 707,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,149. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

