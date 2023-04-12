iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.55 and its 200-day moving average is $225.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $269.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

