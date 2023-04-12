iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Covenant Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 10.0% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. 1,653,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

