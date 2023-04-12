iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,860,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,659. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

