iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $38,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

