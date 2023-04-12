iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,718,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

