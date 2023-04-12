iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.40 and last traded at $130.36. 1,454,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,524,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.05.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Biotechnology index. The fund tracks the performance of a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology companies listed on US exchanges. IBB was launched on Feb 5, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

