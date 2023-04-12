iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.40 and last traded at $130.36. 1,454,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,524,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.05.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.85.
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Biotechnology index. The fund tracks the performance of a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology companies listed on US exchanges. IBB was launched on Feb 5, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.