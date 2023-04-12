Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 629 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries makes up 1.0% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,636,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after buying an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 734.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 183,906 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $10,506,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 126.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 104,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

