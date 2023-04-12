Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 5,529 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Extreme Networks worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 566.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 798,563 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 86.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 61,011 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 546,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.1% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 614,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 145,719 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EXTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

EXTR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 274,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,683. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $318.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

