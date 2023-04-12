Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 87,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 333,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

