Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022,608. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

