Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,376,000 after purchasing an additional 163,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 40,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

