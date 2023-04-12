Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,535. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $324.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.95 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

