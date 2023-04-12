Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 305,722 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,181,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,722 shares during the period. ACV Auctions makes up about 3.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 2.64% of ACV Auctions worth $34,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 214,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,394. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.40. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,808.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,808.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,205,878 shares of company stock worth $26,758,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

