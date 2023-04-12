Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,896 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up 1.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 424,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

