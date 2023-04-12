Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,842 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25,277 shares during the period. Splunk makes up about 1.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.09% of Splunk worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $91.68. 320,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,316. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $141.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

