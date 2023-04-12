iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,481,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after acquiring an additional 973,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease.

