iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 3.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 1,331,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,544,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -329.00 and a beta of 0.51.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at about $7,409,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,818,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 1,115.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,794,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

