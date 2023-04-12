Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 5,639 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

