Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 3,859 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

TSM opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

