Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,762,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,117,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

