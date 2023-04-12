Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 12th (AC, AZN, CAML, CCC, DS, EMAN, ENT, GSK, HIK, IAG)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 12th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.28) price target on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.44) target price on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,080 ($25.76) target price on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($2.97) target price on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.93) price target on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,993 ($24.68) price target on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on the stock.

LXI REIT (LON:LXI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 176 ($2.18) price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 775 ($9.60) target price on the stock.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($4.95) target price on the stock.

Treatt (LON:TET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 750 ($9.29) target price on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($53.25) target price on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.54) target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($44.58) price target on the stock.

