Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 12th (AC, AZN, CAML, CCC, DS, EMAN, ENT, GSK, HIK, IAG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 12th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.28) price target on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.44) target price on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,080 ($25.76) target price on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($2.97) target price on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.93) price target on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,993 ($24.68) price target on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on the stock.

LXI REIT (LON:LXI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 176 ($2.18) price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 775 ($9.60) target price on the stock.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($4.95) target price on the stock.

Treatt (LON:TET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 750 ($9.29) target price on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($53.25) target price on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.54) target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($44.58) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.