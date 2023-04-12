Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is Islay Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 4.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of RYT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $269.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.20 and a 200 day moving average of $253.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $283.21.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

