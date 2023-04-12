Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGHY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,905,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 138,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,610 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGHY opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

