Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

