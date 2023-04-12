Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.24. Intevac shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 73,319 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Partner Cap Sec upgraded Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intevac

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $475,204 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.