Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.56 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $38.63 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $5.16 or 0.00017242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00059266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001121 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,467,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,327,601 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

