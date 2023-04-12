Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,994,609.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,781.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,994,609.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,781.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,465. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.25 and a 200-day moving average of $231.49. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.